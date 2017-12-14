Newly renovated Cavalier Hotel looking to fill more than 200 positions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Are you ready to start living the suite life?

Gold Key | PHR will hold a job fair for the newly renovated Cavalier Hotel at the Hilton Garden Inn in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, December 19 from 3-6 p.m.

The Cavalier Hotel is looking to fill 225 positions with experienced hospitality professionals. Positions include managerial full-time employees, bar and wait staff, culinary professionals, banquet servers, housekeeping staff and more.

Previous experience in a full-service hotel is a requirement to be considered for all positions. Interested applicants should arrive ready for an on-site interview with their resumes. Professional dress is required.

The job fair will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3315 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Click here to apply online in advance.