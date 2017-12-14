Man wanted in Elizabeth City armed robbery, shooting investigation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are looking for a 23-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that occurred December 11 in the 100 block of Raintree Run.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Raintree Run on December 11 at 7:53 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

The victim, 27-year-old Jordan Baeza, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by a friend. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

Damon Shy’quay Williams is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Armed Robbery and First Degree Kidnapping.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

RELATED:

Man shot by unknown suspects in Elizabeth City