Man sentenced for 2016 Gloucester County fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – After pleading guilty to multiple charges in July, Dijon Whitter was sentenced for shooting and killing an 18-year-old in January 2016, on Monday.

Whitter shot Yorktown teenager Joshua Steven Morrison, and will serve concurrently 45 years for his guilty plea of Second Degree Murder, two counts of Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Assault.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Gill Lane and Ditchley Drive in Gloucester County on reports of gunshots in the area.

Police said that four people were shot at a party down the street from the intersection, and drove to Nuttall’s Country Store in a car to meet police after being shot.

When police met the victims at the store, Morrison was found inside the car dead from his wounds.

Two 20-year-old men, and a 15-yer-old girl were also shot that evening but survived the shooting.

Dijon Whitter was sentenced for these crimes, which he will run concurrently:

40 YEARS FOR 2 ND DEGREE MURDER

DEGREE MURDER 20 YEARS FOR COUNT 1 MALICIOUS WOUNDING

3 YEARS FOR USE OF FIREARM IN FELONY (1 ST OFFENSE)

OFFENSE) 5 YEARS FOR COUNT 1 USE OF FIREARM IN FELONY (2 ND OFFENSE)

OFFENSE) 45 YEARS FOR ASSAULT: MALICIOUS WOUNDING, VICTIM INJURED

20 YEARS FOR COUNT 2 MALICIOUS WOUNDING

5 YEARS FOR COUNT 2 USE OF FIREARM IN FELONY (2 ND OFFENSE)

OFFENSE) 5 YEARS FOR COUNT 3 USE OF FIREARM IN FELONY (2ND OFFENSE)

