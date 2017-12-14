× Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint holding benefit for Crime Line, ForKids

NORFOLK, Va. – On Thursday, December 14 you can enjoy some great food and help out two local nonprofits.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint in Norfolk will be donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the Norfolk Crime Line and collecting donations for ForKids.

Crime Line uses an anonymous tip line and app to get information from the community about crimes and wanted suspects. They then pay out reward money if the tip leads to an arrest.

Typically they pay out about $20,000 each year.

The restaurant is also collecting new or gently used coats to donate to ForKids in exchange for a free Wild Wolf pint glass.

ForKids is one of the largest providers for homeless families in Virginia.

The benefit will be taking place at Jack Brown’s, located at 131 Granby Street, from 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 to 2 a.m. on Dec. 15.