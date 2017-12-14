Foundation donates more than $156K to local organizations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After giving so much to the community, it’s time for local organizations to receive.

The Langley for Families Foundation awarded 26 grants to Hampton Roads organizations that focus on children and family issues. The Foundation addresses four specific areas of need in the community: healthcare, housing and human services, safety and security and financial education.

Money is raised through various fundraising activities during the year. Eligibility for funds are determined in part by a non-profit’s impact on families in the local community and whether the non-profit fits the mission of the Foundation.

“The volunteers worked very hard to raise money this year and the results enabled the Foundation to select local agencies who feed, house and support thousands of people in Hampton Roads,” said Foundation Chairman Fred Hagerman. “Langley for Families is encouraged by the support of sponsors and individual donors who made the fundraising events a success.”

Here is a list of organizations that received grants: