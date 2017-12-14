× First Warning Forecast: Milder and not as windy

Temperatures didn’t plunge too low overnight, thanks to some cloud cover. They will continue to drop early this morning as skies clear. Temperatures mainly in the 30s. It is still on the breezy side this morning making temperatures feel colder than they are. Doesn’t look like it will be as windy as yesterday, and temperatures will be milder. Expect highs today in the low 50s for many. Big jump from the 30s that we saw on Wednesday, so won’t feel as brutal.

We are tracking several disturbances that will move across the region over the next couple of days. We are still lacking moisture, so any precipitation that falls, won’t be that impressive. A few of us saw some snow/rain showers late last night. Didn’t really amount to anything as most of it evaporated before it reached the ground.

High pressure will build in today, which means we’ll see sunshine and dry conditions. Lows tonight in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the work week. Temperatures look to be a bit cooler, in the mid 40s. Keeping a slight chance for a shower late Friday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up for the weekend. High pressure will keep us dry on Saturday, with highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will start off dry with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Shower chances will increase overnight on Sunday into Monday.

Expect some showers to start the work week with highs near 60!

