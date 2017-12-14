Electrified vehicles and how they are changing our drive on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The rising commitment to electrified vehicles (EV) from countries worldwide have put them on the fast track to changing the future of the automotive industry. Rebecca Lindland from Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com, talks to us about how these electrified vehicles will be shaping the industry.