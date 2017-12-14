Construction during Laskin Road project worries citizens and business owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The removal of feeder lanes on Laskin Road is mostly met with support from citizens and businesses long the busy road. The $92.2 million dollar project will widen the roadway, replace the Linkhorn Bay Bridge and also make improvements on First Colonial. However, the construction process is worrying some.

The feeder roans, which are secondary roads used to bring traffic to major roads, can be confusing to drivers. Customers who frequent the area and businesses owners say they've personally witnessed more crashes than they can count. They are happy the lanes are going away, but know there will be growing pains while the project is being completed.

Gregg Rozeboom, who started Fruitive, an organic plant-based restaurant, is one of them.

"I just asked a customer what their thoughts were and they said it's going to be wonderful but it's going to be a pain in the butt to get there and they're right. We all know anytime you have a big road construction project it's going to be difficult for people to get in and out," said Rozeboom.

However, he's not worried about construction impacting the bottom line of his business.

"Hilltop, we have so much to offer and people are going to make their way here," said Rozeboom.

A few other businesses News 3 talked to felt the same way: confident in the product they are providing. However, a few other businesses said they are deeply concerned and aren't happy about the construction process.