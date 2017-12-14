A mini-bridal show live on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - The Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase (uniquelyyoursbridalshowcase.com) celebrates 10 years at The Norfolk Scope January 14th.  Organizers gave us a sneak peak at some great styles and trends we will be seeing at weddings in 2018.