A mini-bridal show live on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - The Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase (uniquelyyoursbridalshowcase.com) celebrates 10 years at The Norfolk Scope January 14th. Organizers gave us a sneak peak at some great styles and trends we will be seeing at weddings in 2018.
