Yanni to make stop at Sandler Center for groundbreaking album’s 25th anniversary tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Renowned New Age artist Yanni will make a stop at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on May 19 at 8 p.m. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album “Live at the Acropolis.”

Released in 1994, the album was recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre with London’s Royal Philarmonic Concert Orchestra in the singer’s home country of Greece. It was his first live album.

Yanni – born Giánnis Chrysomállis – mixed and produced the album in his home studio. The concert to a year and a half to complete and was made into a PBS television special.

Prices range from $49.50-$119.50. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, December 15, but you can purchase presale tickets with the code “DREAM” from Wednesday, December 13-Thursday, December 14.

