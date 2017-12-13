Quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s medically cleared to return to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At 10:16pm on a Tuesday, a day on which no NFL games are played, the Packers’ season may have been salvaged.

Green Bay star quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed through his confirmed through his Instagram account Tuesday evening he has been medically cleared to return from the broken right collarbone he suffered October 15th vs. the Vikings.

The two-time MVP, who returned to practice on Dec. 2, can be activated from injured reserve Friday and is eligible to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers, 7-and-6 on the season and one game out of the second and final wild card spot in the NFC, have lost five of their last eight games – including the one in which Rodgers was injured. Green Bay’s final three games are all against teams currently ahead of the Packers in the standings.