VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in the 1600 block of Allman Court Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call at 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the victim from the house and resuscitated the victim outside. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still at the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.