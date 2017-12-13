Necropsy underway for whale that died in shallow water near MMMBT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A necropsy is underway on a female, juvenile fin whale that died Tuesday near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

The whale was towed to Craney Island in Portsmouth and pulled ashore early Wednesday.

A team of scientists will conduct tests and take samples to determine more information about the whale.

Crystal Barco, Research Coordinator for the Virginia Aquarium, said the whale was not in good shape when it became stranded in the shallow water and it was likely going to have to be euthanized.

The next steps will be to find out why the whale was stranded in the first place.

"Unless there's something obvious we see, we need to work with pathologists and others to sort of collectively look at the observations and examine the tissues further," Barco says.

Stay with News 3 for more updates on the findings from the necropsy.