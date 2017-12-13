Man accused of shooting dog, setting home on fire pleads guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to animal cruelty and arson charges.

In September Luke Hill waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The charges followed a fire that happened on May 12.

Hill was arrested after firefighters responded to the residential fire on Princess Anne Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a dead dog in the burned building.

Investigators said the 7-year-old pit bull was shot twice before the fire was set. They also claimed the dog was alive when the fire was set.

Hill was granted a $5,000 bond Wednesday and his sentencing is scheduled for March 6.

