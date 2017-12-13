Langley Federal Credit Union awards $15K to local teachers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Teaching can be expensive, but a group of Hampton Roads educators will be able to get more creative with their lesson plans thanks to one local bank.

Langley Federal Credit Union awarded 30 $500 grands to local teachers for their classroom projects for the 2017-2018 school year. There were 82 total applicants.

Some of the standout projects ranged from creating a greenhouse to teaching ukelele to building robotics.

Below is a list of teachers who received grants:

Stacie Albright, Mathews High School

Lauren Beasley, Woodside High School

Terry Beddow, Granby High School

Pennie Brown, Eaton Fundamental Middle School

Marylou Decamillis, Hickory Middle School

Daniel Diggs, Poquoson High School

Suzanne Elliot, Bethel High School

Megan German, Hickory Middle School

Nyshae Gibson, Booker T. Washington

Adeline Hilliard, Aviation Academy

Andrea Jones, Blair Middle School

Hope Lucart, Chesapeake Alternative School

Sherri Mair, Jones Middle School

Kathleen May, Bethel High School

Sabrina Miles, Gildersleeve Middle School

Jeffery Miller, Warwick High Schol

Alessandria Muise, Penix Pk-8

Jamie Norton, York River Academy

Jackie Outten, Gloucester High School

Matthew Randall, Maury High School

Laura Rogers, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle School

Cheryl Rowlands, Trinity Lutheran School

Meghan Stocks, Blair Middle School

Ethel Streeter, Norcom High School

April Taylor Martin, Granby High School

Stephanie Toni, Crestwood Middle School

Kristen Wagner, Dozier Middle School

Scott Weisiger, Dozier Middle School

Jessyca Yoakum, Norcom High School

Lucille Zaleski, Madison School

LFCU has been awarding the Teacher Grants for 10 years and is dedicated to supporting local educators in Hampton Roads.

Congratulations to the winners!