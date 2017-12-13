Langley Federal Credit Union awards $15K to local teachers

Posted 7:41 pm, December 13, 2017, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Teaching can be expensive, but a group of Hampton Roads educators will be able to get more creative with their lesson plans thanks to one local bank.

Langley Federal Credit Union awarded 30 $500 grands to local teachers for their classroom projects for the 2017-2018 school year.  There were 82 total applicants.

Some of the standout projects ranged from creating a greenhouse to teaching ukelele to building robotics.

Below is a list of teachers who received grants:

  • Stacie Albright, Mathews High School
  • Lauren Beasley, Woodside High School
  • Terry Beddow, Granby High School
  • Pennie Brown, Eaton Fundamental Middle School
  • Marylou Decamillis, Hickory Middle School
  • Daniel Diggs, Poquoson High School
  • Suzanne Elliot, Bethel High School
  • Megan German, Hickory Middle School
  • Nyshae Gibson, Booker T. Washington
  • Adeline Hilliard, Aviation Academy
  • Andrea Jones, Blair Middle School
  • Hope Lucart, Chesapeake Alternative School
  • Sherri Mair, Jones Middle School
  • Kathleen May, Bethel High School
  • Sabrina Miles, Gildersleeve Middle School
  • Jeffery Miller, Warwick High Schol
  • Alessandria Muise, Penix Pk-8
  • Jamie Norton, York River Academy
  • Jackie Outten, Gloucester High School
  • Matthew Randall, Maury High School
  • Laura Rogers, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle School
  • Cheryl Rowlands, Trinity Lutheran School
  • Meghan Stocks, Blair Middle School
  • Ethel Streeter, Norcom High School
  • April Taylor Martin, Granby High School
  • Stephanie Toni, Crestwood Middle School
  • Kristen Wagner, Dozier Middle School
  • Scott Weisiger, Dozier Middle School
  • Jessyca Yoakum, Norcom High School
  • Lucille Zaleski, Madison School

LFCU has been awarding the Teacher Grants for 10 years and is dedicated to supporting local educators in Hampton Roads.

Congratulations to the winners!