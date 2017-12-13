Langley Federal Credit Union awards $15K to local teachers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Teaching can be expensive, but a group of Hampton Roads educators will be able to get more creative with their lesson plans thanks to one local bank.
Langley Federal Credit Union awarded 30 $500 grands to local teachers for their classroom projects for the 2017-2018 school year. There were 82 total applicants.
Some of the standout projects ranged from creating a greenhouse to teaching ukelele to building robotics.
Below is a list of teachers who received grants:
- Stacie Albright, Mathews High School
- Lauren Beasley, Woodside High School
- Terry Beddow, Granby High School
- Pennie Brown, Eaton Fundamental Middle School
- Marylou Decamillis, Hickory Middle School
- Daniel Diggs, Poquoson High School
- Suzanne Elliot, Bethel High School
- Megan German, Hickory Middle School
- Nyshae Gibson, Booker T. Washington
- Adeline Hilliard, Aviation Academy
- Andrea Jones, Blair Middle School
- Hope Lucart, Chesapeake Alternative School
- Sherri Mair, Jones Middle School
- Kathleen May, Bethel High School
- Sabrina Miles, Gildersleeve Middle School
- Jeffery Miller, Warwick High Schol
- Alessandria Muise, Penix Pk-8
- Jamie Norton, York River Academy
- Jackie Outten, Gloucester High School
- Matthew Randall, Maury High School
- Laura Rogers, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle School
- Cheryl Rowlands, Trinity Lutheran School
- Meghan Stocks, Blair Middle School
- Ethel Streeter, Norcom High School
- April Taylor Martin, Granby High School
- Stephanie Toni, Crestwood Middle School
- Kristen Wagner, Dozier Middle School
- Scott Weisiger, Dozier Middle School
- Jessyca Yoakum, Norcom High School
- Lucille Zaleski, Madison School
LFCU has been awarding the Teacher Grants for 10 years and is dedicated to supporting local educators in Hampton Roads.
Congratulations to the winners!