Goose found shot with arrow in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Authorities are looking for the person who shot and seriously wounded a Canada goose with an arrow.

Norfolk Animal Control officers were called to the Little Creek Channel in the 2800 block of David Court on Tuesday afternoon after a citizen spotted the injured goose.

Officers found the injured goose swimming in the channel. It was unable to fly, find food or protect itself.

The officers were able to use the citizen’s canoe to retrieve the goose. It was taken to the Virginia Beach SPCA’s wildlife division to be treated and is expected to be okay.

Norfolk Animal Control says it is a federal offense to shoot geese.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.