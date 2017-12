NORFOLK, Va. – Ever wondered what the Norfolk Admirals’ locker room looks like?

News 3 got a behind the scenes look at where the team gets ready to get on the ice!

This week, they’re preparing for their annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’.

Fans can bring a new stuffed animal and throw it on the ice after the Admirals first goal!

Stuffed animals will be donated to local kids in Hampton Roads.

