× Gambling scheme targeting citizens in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – Police want help finding a group of men scheming citizens. They are calling it a gambling scam.

Police said the suspects would target people and ask if the wanted to play a game.

Police said there is a group of 4 to 6 black males operating a green Jeep Commander at various shopping centers throughout the city.

This is how it works, according to police, the males typically approach person and request to play a gambling game, sometimes taking money straight from the victim’s hands.

They said one of the males lures the citizen/victim away from the group, by which time they flee in a green Jeep Commander.

If you have been victimized or have witnessed someone being scammed are you are asked to call Crime Line.

If you know anything about these larcenies, or the individuals involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP