Former ODU star Taylor Heinicke in line to suit-up for first NFL game

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien does not expect starting quarterback Tom Savage (concussion) to be healthy enough to play Sunday vs. Jacksonville.

T.J. Yates will start in Savage’s place and former Old Dominion University standout Taylor Heinicke is expected to be promoted from the practice squad and serve as the backup QB. It would be the first time in Heinicke’s three year NFL career that he’s suited-up for a regular season game.

Bill O'Brien on Taylor Heinicke: 'He's smart, an accurate passer, picked up our system well, he's mobile, there's a lot of things I like. That's probably the direction we're headed' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 13, 2017

According to the Houston Chronicle, Heinicke has impressed the coaching staff with his attitude, mobility and intelligence since joining the Texans’ practice squad. Heinicke was signed November 29th after previously stops with the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.