× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday road work and Elbow Rd closures

ELBOW ROAD CLOSURE

Elbow Rd between Centerville Tnpk and the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach city line will close to through traffic overnight on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. A detour via Centerville Tnpk / Lynnhaven Pkwy / Indian River Rd will be marked.

–

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, December 8 to Friday, December 15

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, December 14 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT December 10-16

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment II

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 10-14, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on December 10-14, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:

o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B)

o I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)

o I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east

Full road closure in both directions on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass on December 11-14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound December 10-14 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Westbound December 13-14 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closures eastbound at the High Rise Bridge:

December 11-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 15 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

December 16 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound at the High Rise Bridge:

December 12-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

December 16 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Single-lane closures in both directions between George Washington Highway (Exit 296) and Military Highway (Exit 297) in Chesapeake:

December 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

December 10-14 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures in both directions as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

December 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com/press-room/traffic-alerts/ for the latest project and traffic updates.

I-564, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound:

December 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Runway Tunnel. December 10-14 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. between the I-64 Interchange and Gates 1 and 2.



Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from December 10-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 a.m. December 11 and ending no later than noon December 15 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

FULL RAMP, ROAD CLOSURES SCHEDULED FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during overnight closures on December 10-14

YORK COUNTY — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and Penniman Road to perform construction activities on the second segment of the I-64 Widening Project, from Route 199 (exit 242) to Yorktown Road (exit 247):

December 11-14:

Full road closure in both directions on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpass for bridge girder erection, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place. To access the Busch Industrial Park, truck traffic should take Route 199 west to Route 143 west, turn right onto Government Road, and follow detour signs to Penniman Road and Alexander Lee Parkway.

December 10-14:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. The ramp closures will not take place at the same time as the Penniman Road closure to maintain access for the provided detour routes below. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) December 10-14, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Traffic accessing the 1400 block and below on Penniman Road and Alexander Lee Parkway (including truck traffic to Busch Industrial Park):

Take Route 199 west (exit 242A) to Route 143 west

Turn right on Route 143 and follow detour signs to Government Road

Turn right on Government Road and follow detour signs to Penniman Road and Alexander Lee Parkway

Traffic accessing the 1500 block and above on Penniman Road:

Take Route 199 east (exit 242B) and follow detour signs to Water Country Parkway

Turn left on Water Country Parkway

Follow Water Country Parkway to Penniman Road

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

I-64 east (exit 242A) ramp closure:

Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure: