Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office raises $17K for Special Olympics at 4th annual “Dancing With the Athletes” competition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Local law enforcement took a break from fighting crime to bust a move for a great cause!

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office raised a record $17,000 for Special Olympics Virginia at the 4th annual “Dancing With the Athletes” competition Tuesday night. It raised $4,000 dollars more than last year’s event.

News 3 This Morning’s Blaine Stewart and Makenzie Walter were guest judges for the competition.

Based on the hit reality show “Dancing With the Stars,” the competition paired seven Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputies, two Chesapeake Police officers and one Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy with 10 Special Olympic Athletes for freestyle and hip-hop dance routines.

Chesapeake Deputy Jonee Artis and Special Olympics athlete Chad Jackson emerged victorious and took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy for their routine to Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.” Awards were also given for Best Freestyle Performance, Best Hip-Hop Performance, Best Costume and Highest Fundraiser, among others.

Captain Christopher Pascal and Lieutenant David Rosado kicked off the event by explaining the inspiration behind the fundraiser and Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan’s commitment to the cause.

The Chesapeake Conference Center donated the venue for the competition, which was sponsored by Virginia Extreme Force Cheerleading. Unlimited Dance Dynamics choreographed the routines.

Related:

“Dancing with the Athletes” benefits Special Olympics Virginia