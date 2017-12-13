× Brace yourself! Cold weather is here!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The cold weather is here! News 3 is taking action to keep you and your family warm and proactive during the cold snap.

First, make sure you dress in layers. Frostbite and hypothermia are a real threat when you are outside in cold temperatures with exposed or wet skin. Bundle up by dressing in layers with a warm coat, boots, scarf, hat and gloves.

Next bring pets inside. They need protection from the cold and wind as well. Potted plants should also be covered or brought in.

It is important to be prepared for the cold when it does come. Make sure you have flashlights, batteries, phone chargers and bottled water in the house in case you lose power. Be safe about about using alternative heating sources like space heaters and fireplaces and keep a fire extinguisher close by. Keeping your home at a warm enough temperature so the pipes do not freeze is the goal.

The same preparations need to be made before you head out on the roadways. Defrost your car and let it warm up before leaving your driveway. Stay gassed up and pack a blanket in case you do break down.

For those in our community who are homeless and do not know how to escape the cold, here is a list of shelters in our area: