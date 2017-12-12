Yoplait introduces Girl Scout Cookie-inspired yogurt

Girl Scout cookie fans, rejoice!

Yoplait is making yogurt inspired by their favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors, including Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Caramel Coconut (modeled after the Samoa cookie, of course).

“For those who wish they had more ways to enjoy their favorite chocolate mint, peanut butter chocolate, and caramel coconut flavors, we have three delicious, new yogurts inspired by America’s most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors,” said Doug Martin, Business Unit Director, Yoplait. “Girl Scouts of the USA does extraordinary things for girls like teaching them valuable life and business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, which is why we are honored to work with the organization.”

The new yogurts will be available at retailers nationwide and will start appearing on store shelves in December.

The new line is a permanent, year-round addition.

There’s also good news for the health conscious–the new flavors do not contain high fructose corn syrup, are made with live and active cultures, and are gluten free.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.orgfor more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program.