Virginia Beach Police working five-vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a five-vehicle crash that left one person seriously injured in the 3100 block of Indian River Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department helped rescue one person from a vehicle; the individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Indian River Road is currently closed between North Landing and Clark Drive while the accident is under investigation.

There is no further information.

