NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Vella Gulf will return from an eight-month deployment December 15, just in time for the holidays!

The Vella Gulf and her crew of 300 Sailors deployed in late April to the 5th Fleet area of operation.

During the deployment, the ship participated in several exercises.

News 3 will have more on the homecoming on Friday!

