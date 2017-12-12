Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A very cold and windy midweek
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cold and wind building in… Expect a mix of clouds today as a cold front moves in. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. An isolated shower is possible today on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore but most areas will stay dry. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 50s today. Winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts to near 30 mph possible.
Clouds will clear out this evening as cold air rushes in. Lows will fall into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning but it will feel even colder. Wind chill values will drop into the teens tomorrow morning.
We will see sunshine on Wednesday but it will be very cold and windy. Highs will only warm into the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. Northwest winds near 20 mph will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s. Winds will relax and highs will return to the 50s for Thursday.
Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G25
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25G30
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
December 12th
1958 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Richmond
