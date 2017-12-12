Think with Wink: Questiona-bowl trend in college football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In a fad that began last season when Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and LSU running back Leonard Fournette both skipped bowl games, more high-profile college football players have decided to sit out their team's postseason games in 2017.

Likely first round draft pick Derwin James of Florida State has opted to skip FSU's Independence Bowl, while a pair of Texas Longhorns, Connor Williams and DeShon Elliott, will sit out the Longhorns' Texas Bowl.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on what he considers a despica-bowl trend in college football.