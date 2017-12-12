Redskins place tight end Jordan Reed on Injured Reserve, ending his season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Due to a hamstring injury, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has not played in a game since October 29 vs. Dallas. His next game will not be until 2018.

Washington places its star tight end on Injured Reserve Tuesday – ending his season.

Reed, a Pro Bowl selection last season, played in a career-low six games this season – catching 27 passes for 211 yards, also career-lows. Both his touchdown receptions came week seven vs. the Eagles.

In addition to placing Reed on I-R, the Redskins announce sign running back Kapri Bibbs, linebacker Otha Peters and linebacker Pete Robertson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Filling those spots on the practice squad will be linebacker Alex McCalister, running back Dare Ogunbowale and safety Orion Stewart.

Joining Reed on I-R are linebacker Chris Carter and running back Byron Marshall.