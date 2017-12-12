Man shot by unknown suspects in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man injured.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Raintree Run on December 11 at 7:53 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

The victim, 27-year-old Jordan Baeza, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital by a friend. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.