Home invasion, shooting under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting that occurred Monday night.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Raycraft Drive around 10:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that two men forced their way into a home and held the residents at gunpoint while demanding money.

During the incident, one of the victims was shot. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’11” – 6’2″ tall. He was wearing all black clothing, a face mask and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect suspect is described as a black or Asian male. He was short and heavy in stature, was wearing all black clothing and was also armed with a handgun.

Police say this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. However, there are no additional details right now as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.