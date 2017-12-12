Hampton Police investigating shooting with ‘narcotic undertones’

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help looking for the person responsible for a shooting that happened on December 9.

Police received a call at 11:41 p.m. about a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Victoria Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, pulled out a gun and shot him.

The motive and circumstances are under investigation, but officials say there are “narcotic undertones.”

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.