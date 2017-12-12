Hampton deputies to escort seniors on Target holiday shopping trip

HAMPTON, Va. – Deputies with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office will escort a bus full of senior citizens on a holiday shopping trip to the Target at the Peninsula Town Center on December 14.

The annual shopping trip for senior citizens who need transportation and a little extra attention during a busy and hectic Christmas season is sponsored by Sheriff B.J. Roberts in a partnership with the Peninsula Agency on Aging’s Congregate Dining Club program. This year will mark the 18th year of the event.

More than a dozen seniors will be picked up at Ivy Memorial Baptist Church at 2200 Coliseum Drive in Hampton. Deputies will assist the group on and off the bus while managing walkers, carrying packages and helping make tough shopping choices.

After the trip, Sheriff Roberts will treat the group to a buffet lunch at a local restaurant.