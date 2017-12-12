× First Warning Forecast: Plummeting Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We saw some of the warmest temperatures of the week today with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. There has been periods of off and on cloud cover throughout the afternoon. We will continue to stay mainly dry through the evening and overnight with only a 10% chance of showers.

Tomorrow morning we see some of the coldest air of the season. We will wake up to temperatures in the 20s but feeling like the teens once you factor in the gusty winds. The wind will be coming from the west at 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph by the end of the day. We will only reach the mid to high 30s as the high. Rain chances will stay down at 10% and we will see a mostly sunny sky with little to no cloud cover.

Thursday we are back to near normal with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny sky once again with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday is the next best chance of rain. We will reach a high of 47 with a 40% chance of rain. The weekend is looking nice and mainly dry. Saturday we will reach a high of 48 with a 0% chance of rain and Sunday we will reach 58 with a 10% chance of rain.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 15-25G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 12th

1958 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.