December blood donation opportunities in Virginia, North Carolina

The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood this December.
Donations decline in December, but the needs of patients stays the same.
To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets December 21 through January 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.
You can make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in North Carolina and Virginia from December 16 thorough December 31.
North Carolina
Camden County
Camden
12/15/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Camden United Methodist Church, 197 N Carolina 343
_______________
Dare County
Buxton
12/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12
Kill Devil Hills
12/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s OBX, 1500 North Croatan Hwy
Nags Head
12/22/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway
_______________
Franklin
Bunn
12/29/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bunn Baptist Church, 205 E Jewett Ave
_______________
Northampton County
Henrico
12/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road
_______________
Pasquotank County
Elizabeth City
12/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McDonald’s Tanglewood, 105 Tanglewood Drive
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive
12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive
_______________
Perquimans County
Belvidere
12/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department, 143 Drinking Hole Road
Virginia
Accomack County
Onancock
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Shore Memorial, 20480 Market Street
_______________
Chesapeake
12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
_______________
Franklin County
Hardy
12/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westlake Branch Library, 84 Westlake Road, Suite 109
Rocky Mount
12/19/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Franklin Heights Baptist Ch, 110 Hill Top Drive
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive
12/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road
Wirtz
12/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road
_______________
Franklin City
Franklin
12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., White Oak Spring Baptist Church, 26125 Delaware Rd
_______________
Gloucester
Gloucester
12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Middle Peninsula – Northern Neck Community Service Board, 9228 George Washington Memorial Highway
12/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gloucester County Moose Lodge, 6565 Moose Drive
_______________
Hampton
12/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 1972 Power Plant Parkway
12/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue
12/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hampton Moose Lodge, 207 E. Mercury Boulevard
_______________
Isle of Wight
Windsor
12/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Windsor Ruritan Club, 14 Community Drive
_______________
James City County
Williamsburg
12/15/2017: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Five Forks Diner, 4456 John Tyler Hwy
12/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle
12/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway
12/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Enterprise Rent-A-Car Corporate Office, 323 Alexander Lee Parkway
12/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue
12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s Parking Lot – Bloodmobile, 801 E. Rochambeau Dr.
12/26/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue
_______________
Newport News
12/15/2017: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Printpack, Newport News, 270 Pickett’s LIne
12/15/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
12/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard
12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., True Vine Baptist Church, 695 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard
12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
12/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Village Green Clubhouse, 713 Village Green Parkways
12/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
_______________
Norfolk
12/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road
12/15/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/18/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/18/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Health & Fitness Center, 7300 Newport Avenue
12/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Slover Library, 235 E Plume Street
12/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, 600 Gresham Drive
12/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street
12/21/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/22/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/26/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/27/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/28/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/29/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
12/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Avenue
_______________
Northampton County
Cheriton
12/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Northampton Post 56, 21210 S. Bayside Road
_______________
Poquoson
12/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road
_______________
Portsmouth
12/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High Street
_______________
Virginia Beach
12/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
12/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Give the Gift- Corporate Landing Elementary, 1590 Corporate Landing Pkwy
12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kemspville Road
12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Lynnhaven Lodge 56th District, 2959 North Lynnhaven Road
12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
12/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard
12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
12/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068
12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall
12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068
12/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Kroger Shore Drive, 4625 Shore Drive
12/28/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall
12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068
12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wavy TV10 Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall
12/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
12/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Best Buy, 3334 Princess Anne Road
_______________
York County
Grafton
12/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harley Davidson, 6450 George Washington Memorial Highway