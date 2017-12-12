December blood donation opportunities in Virginia, North Carolina

The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood this December.

Donations decline in December, but the needs of patients stays the same.

To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets December 21 through January 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

You can make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in North Carolina and Virginia from December 16 thorough December 31.

North Carolina

Camden County

Camden

12/15/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Camden United Methodist Church, 197 N Carolina 343

_______________

Dare County

Buxton

12/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kill Devil Hills

12/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s OBX, 1500 North Croatan Hwy

Nags Head

12/22/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway

_______________

Franklin

Bunn

12/29/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bunn Baptist Church, 205 E Jewett Ave

_______________

Northampton County

Henrico

12/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road

_______________

Pasquotank County

Elizabeth City

12/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., McDonald’s Tanglewood, 105 Tanglewood Drive

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts Blood Drives – Elizabeth City, American Red Cross, 1409 Parkview Drive

_______________

Perquimans County

Belvidere

12/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department, 143 Drinking Hole Road

Virginia

Accomack County

Onancock

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Shore Memorial, 20480 Market Street

_______________

Chesapeake

12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

_______________

Franklin County

Hardy

12/19/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westlake Branch Library, 84 Westlake Road, Suite 109

Rocky Mount

12/19/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Franklin Heights Baptist Ch, 110 Hill Top Drive

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive

12/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road

Wirtz

12/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road

_______________

Franklin City

Franklin

12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., White Oak Spring Baptist Church, 26125 Delaware Rd

_______________

Gloucester

Gloucester

12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Middle Peninsula – Northern Neck Community Service Board, 9228 George Washington Memorial Highway

12/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gloucester County Moose Lodge, 6565 Moose Drive

_______________

Hampton

12/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 1972 Power Plant Parkway

12/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

12/27/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hampton Moose Lodge, 207 E. Mercury Boulevard

_______________

Isle of Wight

Windsor

12/27/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Windsor Ruritan Club, 14 Community Drive

_______________

James City County

Williamsburg

12/15/2017: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Five Forks Diner, 4456 John Tyler Hwy

12/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

12/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway

12/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Enterprise Rent-A-Car Corporate Office, 323 Alexander Lee Parkway

12/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s Parking Lot – Bloodmobile, 801 E. Rochambeau Dr.

12/26/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

_______________

Newport News

12/15/2017: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Printpack, Newport News, 270 Pickett’s LIne

12/15/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

12/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., True Vine Baptist Church, 695 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts – Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

12/29/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Village Green Clubhouse, 713 Village Green Parkways

12/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

_______________

Norfolk

12/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road

12/15/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/17/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/18/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/18/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Health & Fitness Center, 7300 Newport Avenue

12/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Slover Library, 235 E Plume Street

12/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, 600 Gresham Drive

12/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street

12/21/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/22/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/24/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/26/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/27/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/28/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/29/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/31/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

12/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Avenue

_______________

Northampton County

Cheriton

12/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Northampton Post 56, 21210 S. Bayside Road

_______________

Poquoson

12/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road

_______________

Portsmouth

12/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High Street

_______________

Virginia Beach

12/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

12/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Give the Gift- Corporate Landing Elementary, 1590 Corporate Landing Pkwy

12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kempsville Presbyterian Church, 805 Kemspville Road

12/18/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Lynnhaven Lodge 56th District, 2959 North Lynnhaven Road

12/19/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

12/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

12/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard

12/21/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

12/22/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jingle Bell – Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

12/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068

12/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall

12/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068

12/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Kroger Shore Drive, 4625 Shore Drive

12/28/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd.

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall

12/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Every Drop Counts-Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway, Management Office suite 1068

12/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wavy TV10 Every Drop Counts, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Pembroke Mall

12/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

12/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Best Buy, 3334 Princess Anne Road

_______________

York County

Grafton

12/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harley Davidson, 6450 George Washington Memorial Highway