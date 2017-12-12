Court documents: Portland man accused of assault said Taylor Swift told him to kill

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 43-year-old homeless man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly chased a man and assaulted him in downtown Portland, claiming Taylor Swift told him to do it.

Officers responded to Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside on the report of a man needing help after he was stabbed.

According to court documents, prosecutors said Brent Thicksten swung what appeared to be a knife at the victim. The victim was injured with a two-inch cut on his back.

Police said Thicksten told officers he was married to Taylor Swift and said “my wife told me to kill him.”

Thicksten then stopped answering questions because he had top secret clearance, court documents state.

He faces several charges including second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Thicksten is scheduled to appear in court for an indictment Dec. 19.