CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for three women and one man accused of shoplifting at a store in the 600 block of Grassfield Parkway.

The incident happened on December 3.

Police say the four suspects filled three shopping cats with toys and electronics, then left the store without paying for them.

The items just taken by the man were worth nearly $900.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.