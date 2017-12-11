THE 86th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE, Friday 12/15 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:27 am, December 11, 2017, by , Updated at 11:26AM, December 11, 2017

(8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY TRADITION WITH GRAND MARSHAL DR. OZ – Dr. Oz serves as Grand Marshal for the “Largest Christmas Celebration in America.”  Hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton, the parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances that will take place on two stages.  A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route.  Original airdate 12/15/2017.