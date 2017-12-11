Sussex County starts Magus Mill Pond bridge replacement

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – The Stokes Road (Route 635) Bridge in Sussex County will be closed starting Monday and will be replaced.

The bridge replacement over Magus Mill Pond was announced by the Virginia Department of Transportation in a press release. VDOT expects the bridge to be closed until May 2018.

The existing bridge was built in 1932. Currently the bridge is 20 feet wide and accommodates one 9-foot-wide lane in each direction. The new structure will include two 9-foot-wide lanes and shoulders on both sides, said VDOT.

A 6-mile detour will be in place as follows during the bridge replacement project:

To head north on Stokes Road: turn right onto Route 644, turn left onto Route 631, turn left onto Route 735, turn left onto Route 660 and then turn right onto Route 635.

To head south on Stokes Road: turn left onto Route 660, turn right onto Route 735, turn right onto Route 631, turn right onto Route 644 and then turn left onto Route 635.