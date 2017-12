PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are responding to a barricade situation in the 500 block of McLean Street.

Police say the emergency call came in at 6:36 a.m. regarding someone contemplating suicide.

McLean Street is currently blocked from Greenwood Drive to Beazley Drive.

No further information is known at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.

