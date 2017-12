PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Get ready to go sledding without a snow storm!

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center is transforming an empty parking lot into a sledding paradise at their Snow My Yard event.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sleds and snow, of course, will be provided. Just bring your enthusiasm!

Entry to the event will be included in the museum’s Winter Wonderland Museum and free for Portsmouth Museums members.

36.835609 -76.301429