Police investigating after five cats stolen from Hampton animal shelter

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after several kittens were stolen from The Cat Corner early Monday morning, according to Hampton Police.

Police say an unknown person came into the shelter and stole five kittens–four females and one male. The thief also took two cat carriers from inside a contained area.

All cats are spayed/neutered and microchipped.

“We care so deeply for each and every single one of our babies and we are just so incredibly upset,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “If you see anything or know any information please help. All we care about is their safety and just want them back unharmed.”

The no-kill shelter is a non-profit. They say although they have limited funds, they plan on putting together a fundraiser to help raise money for a reward for the cats safe return. For now, you can donate by clicking this link.

If you have any information about the missing cats, contact The Cat Corner at 757-722-0590 or the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.