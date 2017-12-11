× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold and frosty morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start to the work week… Temperatures will start near freezing this morning in the low 30s and upper 20s. Expect frost this this morning so you may need some extra time to defrost before your morning drive. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the low 50s. A few clouds will drift in tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We will see partly cloudy skies Tuesday as a cold front moves our way. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow but most areas will stay dry. Highs will warm into the mid 50s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

Very cold air will move in on Wednesday behind the cold front. Temperatures will start in the 20s and struggle to reach 40. Highs will warm back into the 50s for the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

