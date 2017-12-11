Hampton Roads family affected by bullying speaks about viral video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – One local family reacts to the viral video of a Tennessee boy saying students poured milk on him and bullied him during school.

Shant’a Miller says she knows the pain of bullying all too well after one of her daughters was physically assaulted on a school bus.

After many doctor visits, Miller took the initiative to start the campaign Parents Against Bullying Virginia.

Healing by helping, she says the campaign not only helps her and her family get through tough times, but it also provides an outlet for other victims of bullying going through the same, difficult time.