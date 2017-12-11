Golden Globe nominations 2018: The list

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday.

Best picture drama nominees include the coming-of-age story “Call Me by Your Name,” the war epic “Dunkirk,” journalism-themed “The Post,” the love story “The Shape of Water” and the murder mystery “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“The Shape of Water,” which is about a mute custodian who forms an unusual relationship, leads with seven nominations, including best movie screenplay, best original score, best supporting actor and actress, best movie actress and best director. “The Post” and “Three Billboards” follow with six nominations each.

The best motion picture comedy or musical is sure to stir controversy as it includes the social thriller “Get Out,” which tackled race.

“The Disaster Artist,” “The Greatest Showman,” “I, Tonya” and “Lady Bird” were also nominated.

Best actor in a motion picture drama nominees were Timothée Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Tom Hanks for “The Post,” Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress in a movie drama went to Jessica Chastain for “Molly’s Game,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Meryl Streep for “The Post” and Michelle Williams for “All the Money in the World”

Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg were nominated for best director.

No female directors were nominated, despite the critical and popular success of “Wonder Woman” from Patty Jenkins and Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, “Lady Bird.”

Also surprising, Jordan Peele was overlooked in the best director and best screenplay categories for “Get Out.” Peele is the first African-American writer/director to have a debut movie surpass $100 million at the box office in its first month.

The film’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, was nominated for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy alongside Steve Carell (“Battle of the Sexes”), Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”), James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) and Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”).

Another noticeably absent project was “The Big Sick,” whose star Kumail Nanjiani co-wrote the semi-autobiographical romantic comedy with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

There sure to be buzz surrounding the three nominations for the drama “All the Money in the World.”

The film, based on the abduction of tycoon J. Paul Getty’s grandson in the 1970s, earned nominations for Michelle Williams for best actress in a motion picture drama, best supporting actor for Christopher Plummer and best director for Ridley Scott.

“All the Money in the World” made headlines recently when Plummer was brought in to replace Kevin Spacey in the wake of the latter being embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal. Plummer re-shot all of Spacey’s scenes.

n the television categories, it was a good morning for HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

It was nominated for best TV movie or limited series, along with “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Sinner” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

“Big Little Lies” earned six nominations overall. Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for “Feud” and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on “The Sinner.”

A returned-to-TV favorite got a welcome back gift.

“Will & Grace” received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy, along with “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “SMILF.”

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack was nominated for best actor in a TV comedy, as was Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” Aziz Ansari” of “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon from “I Love Dick” and William H. Macy from “Shameless.”

In the best actress in a TV drama category Caitriona Balfe of “Outlander,” Claire Foy of “The Crown,” Maggie Gyllenhaal of “The Deuce,” Katherine Langford of “13 Reasons Why” and Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” all scored nods.

Awards season comes in the wake of Hollywood being rocked by multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers will preside over the awards ceremony — set to air January 7th on NBC.

Here’s a look at who’s in the running:

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Molly’s Game”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Animated Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

TV

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Black-ish”

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”