Former Lt. Gov. candidate EW Jackson announces run for Senate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – EW Jackson announced on Monday he’s running for the republican nomination to challenge Tim Kaine in the US Senate.

Jackson, a former republican candidate for lieutenant governor, made the announcement on the John Fredericks Radio Show.

Three candidates have announced they plan to run for the nomination, including conservative Corey Stewart and Culpeper County delegate Nick Freitas.

Kaine is running for re-election in 2018. The republicans are likely to face-off in a primary in June, Jackson said.

