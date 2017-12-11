× First Warning Forecast: Warmer For Now

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a chilly start we’re warming to near normal with highs in the low 50s. We will continue to see mostly sunny conditions with little to no cloud cover through the afternoon. By the evening we will dip into the 40s with a clear sky.

Tomorrow we will have another chilly start but stay above freezing. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s then warm into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. The sky will stay partly cloudy but rain chances will only sit at 10% so we will be mainly dry. Overnight a strong cold front will move through dropping us into the 20s.

Wednesday we will see some of the coldest air of the season. We will only reach a high of 38 with a 10% chance of rain. We will stay sunny but will be windy through the day which will make some spots feel colder than the 30s.

For the end of the week we will warm back into the 50s with the next best chance of rain being Friday at 30%

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15G25