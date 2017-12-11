Dollar General relocates to new store in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Dollar General will open a new store in Norfolk this coming Saturday.

The store will open on December 16 at 8 a.m., and customers will get a chance to win free prizes at the grand opening event.

Dollar General also said that the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Norfolk customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

The new location will still offer the same dollar-value pricing, but will include a fresh store layout.

The new layout will include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, and recognizable departments in the store will have better visible signage more conveniently located at the front of the store.