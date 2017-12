PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Children’s Museum has a fun new event this year–a sock skating rink!

Kids of all ages can wear their coolest socks and slide around the rink.

The event runs until Sunday, December 31. The rink is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sock skating is included with museum admission. Click here for more information.