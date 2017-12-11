Chesapeake Police Department to hold crime prevention seminar

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department will hold the award-winning crime prevention and personal safety seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim, on December 22 at The Russell Memorial Library from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants will be presented with a variety of common-sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security.

Each participant will receive a 64-page full-color student handbook and will get the tools they need to develop their own personal safety strategy in just three hours.

While Refuse To Be A Victim is associated with the National Rifle Association, it is not a firearms-related course. Now in its 25th year, the program has been endorsed by law enforcement members throughout the United States for its positive impact. It has more than 7,000 instructors, and seminars have been held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago.

The program is open to the public, and registration is free.

The Russell Memorial Library is located at 2808 Taylor Road in Chesapeake.

Click here to register. For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Officer Dupree Foster at (757) 382-6194 or dfoster@cityofchesapeake.net.