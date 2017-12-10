Water storage tanks coming down in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two almost 100-year-old water storage tanks will be taken down soon by The Waterworks Department, which is owned by the City of Newport News.

The company will remove the structures in the Fox Hill and Phoebus areas of Hampton, Virginia.

Waterworks said the Phoebus tank has been out of service since 2014 and the Fox Hill tank has been out of service for six months.

Upon removal, water pressure monitoring stations will be installed, say officials.

The Virginia Department of Health had to approve the demolition of the water storage tankers before Waterworks could confirm the plans of removing them.